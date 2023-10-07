Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among Children Of Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed among children of police martyrs

SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that under the supervision of CCPO Lahore Bilial Siddique kamayana, Lahore police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be increased in future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) SSP Admin Atif Nazir said that under the supervision of CCPO Lahore Bilial Siddique kamayana, Lahore police is spending significant part of its welfare fund on the education of the children of the force and its scope will be increased in future.

He said this while distributing scholarship cheques among families of martyrs of Lahore police.

He said this while distributing scholarship cheques among families of martyrs of Lahore police.

Over Rs16,44,568 scholarship cheques were distributed among children of martyrs SI Waris Ali, HC Asmat Ali, constable Waqas Aliz constable M Zubair, constable Mushtaq Ahmed, SI Bilal Hussain, constable Shaukat Ali Javed, constable Mudassar Madeem, constable M Hafeez and HC Ghulam Murtaza.

The SSP said, "We all have to pay special attention to the education of the children of martyrs. In this regard the department is providing all possible support. The department will continue to play its role in the best education of the children of police employees."

