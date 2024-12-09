Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among Children Of Workers Studying At UMT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A ceremony was held at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) under the Workers Welfare Fund to distribute scholarship cheques among children of workers studying at the UMT.

According to a press release, Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar, former provincial minister and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and others attended the ceremony.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar distributed scholarship cheques worth Rs 400 million to 500 students. He also expressed his long-standing association with UMT and also praised Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad for his contributions to building UMT with passion and love.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that hundreds of students are currently studying under the Workers Welfare Fund at UMT and providing deserving students with their rightful opportunities is a significant achievement.

