Scholarship cheques distributed among expats children

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ishrat Ali on Thursday distributed scholarship cheques among children of expatriates under its scholarship program.

The scholarship programme of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is being run under its Overseas Pakistanis Education Fund. Last year, the OPF distributed scholarships amounting to Rs. 12.6 million among children of Overseas Pakistanis, whereas, the financial assistance crossed Rs. 13.9 million this year.

The objective of OPF scholarships is to provide financial assistance to the talented and needy children of overseas Pakistanis studying within Pakistan in order to help them pursue quality education and fulfill their dreams.

Addressing the scholarship cheque distribution ceremony, Federal Secretary Ishrat Ali, appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis' in the national development and encouraged their children to take full advantage of scholarship scheme.

On the occasion, OPF Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh said the foundation was playing crucial role in providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.

He said the OPF had established 26 educational institutions across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir which were providing quality education from pre-nursery to intermediate level to the children of Overseas Pakistanis and general public.

He said the initiative was aimed at catering to the educational needs of the children of overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan.

The MD said besides the scholarship program, the OPF had also granted 50 per cent discount in tuition fee to children of overseas Pakistanis studying at OPF Educational Institutions.

While congratulating, the scholarship recipients, Dr Amir urged the talented children of expats to keep valuing the sacrifices of their parents who were working abroad for their better future and well being, and excel in their studies to make their parents proud.