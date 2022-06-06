Scholarship cheques distributed among minority students

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Scholarship cheques worth of Rs. 28125,000 distributed among 2875 minority students at a ceremony at Sindh Scouts Auditorium under Sindh Minorities Affairs department on Monday.

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani was the chief guest at the event.Members of Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee including MPA Anthony Naveed, Tushnamaity Patel, Kamala Bhai and Secretary Minority Affairs Muhammad Abbas Baloch , Director Minorities Affairs Sindh Tahir Shahzad Thahem were also present at the ceremony.

A total of 2875 university and college students were awarded scholarship cheques which include 1722 university and 1153 college level students.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani said that it is second time he is holding the portfolio of Minorites Affairs and added that he had always tried his best to serve the minority communities.

He said that party leadership have directed him to launch development and renovation work of Temples, Churches, Gurdwaras and other sacred places of minorities throughout Sindh province.

He said that non-muslim welfare committee had been formed with representatives from all communities belonging to minorities with the mandate of taking decision for welfare of minorities.

The Provincial Minister said that our chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP leadership have always taken the notice of the injust incidents against minorities and directed Sindh government to provide swift justice to affected families.

He added that he tried to reach out to everyone who deserves the assistance and support in all district of the province. He said that more students would be given scholarships within a week.

He announced that In the next budget, he proposed to double the amount allocated for scholarships so as to include every deserving student in the award. He said that Pakistan People's Party had always provided opportunity to minorities students to excell.Today, he said scholarships have been awarded to university and college level students, but I wanted to include deserving school level students in the scholarship program also so that no one deprived of basic right of education due to financial constrains.

MPA Anthony Naveed, Secretary Minorities Affairs Muhammad Abbas Baloch and others also addressed the ceremony.

