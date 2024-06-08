Scholarship cheques distributed among minority students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government on Saturday distributed scholarship cheques for Rs1,545,000 among 45 minority students in Sargodha division.

The cheques distribution ceremony was held at the Civil Defence Hall where Section Officer for Minority Affairs Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmed and Assistant Director Land Record Madam Shehla distributed the cheques among the students.

The minority students paid their special thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for paying special focus on minorities and their educational needs.