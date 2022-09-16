Scholarship cheques distribution ceremony held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department Punjab on Friday organized a scholarship distribution ceremony at Government Comprehensive Girls High school.

Members Punjab Assembly Habquq Gill, Sameul Yaqoob ,Saira Ifftikhar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, CEO education Akhtar Abbas Khan and others were also present.

In the ceremony, cheques of educational scholarships worth Rs 1.18 million were distributed among 42 minority students as four Matric students received Rs 15,000 each, 15 intermediateRs 20,000 each and three students of Master programme received Rs 35,000 while scholarshipcheques of Rs 50,000 were distributed among six students of professional degrees.