Scholarship Cheques Worth Rs 7.59m Distributed Among 33 M.Phil And PhD Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh (SU) Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati has urged M.Phil and PhD scholars to channel their research towards innovation and industry-based solutions.

He stressed that while scholars of the Sindh University were achieving some modest academic achievements, the real challenge was to conduct research that benefits the economy, modernizes industries and improves people's lives.

He was addressing at the scholarship cheque distribution ceremony held at VC Secretariat on Thursday. Registrar and Director Student Aid Office SU Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Research and Graduate Studies Prof. Dr. Saima Qayoom Memon, Qamar Nangraj and Rafay Memon were also present on the occasion.

Dr Khoumbati awarded Sindh HEC Indigenous Scholarships worth Rs 7.59 million to its 33 candidates including 21 M.Phil and 12 PhD scholars, representing a wide range of academic disciplines. Each scholar received a cheque of Rs 230,000 to support their research and academic pursuits.

VC urged scholars to align their research with the needs of industries and stressed that true academic excellence must translate into economic development and poverty alleviation.

VC urged the recipients to make the best use of the scholarship amount, ensuring that their studies yield tangible outcomes for the economy and people’s lives.

