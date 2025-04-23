Scholarship distribution ceremony held in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Commissioner’s Office Conference Hall in Sargodha to honor the top-performing students of the 2024 Matriculation Examination conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Wednesday.

The event, organized under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saw the distribution of “Honahar Scholarships” worth a total of Rs. 600,000 among 12 outstanding students.

These scholarships fully cover the first-year college tuition fees of the position holders, while the Punjab government has also pledged to pay their second-year fees.

The Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan, graced the ceremony along with Board Secretary Abu Al-Hasan Naqvi and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti.

Teachers and parents were also present at the occasion. Commending the academic excellence of the students,the Commissioner Jahazeb Awan stated that the Punjab government is fully committed to supporting intelligent and hardworking students.

He added that initiatives like the Honahar Scholarship play a crucial role in motivating youth to pursue educational success.

He further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking concrete steps to uplift the education sector by providing facilities in educational institutions and awarding merit-based scholarships and incentives.

The position holder students and their parents expressed heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister, acknowledging that such financial support not only eases the burden on families but also encourages students to aim higher in their academic pursuits.