Scholarship Distribution Ceremony Held In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Commissioner’s Office Conference Hall in Sargodha to honor the top-performing students of the 2024 Matriculation Examination conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Wednesday.
The event, organized under the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saw the distribution of “Honahar Scholarships” worth a total of Rs. 600,000 among 12 outstanding students.
These scholarships fully cover the first-year college tuition fees of the position holders, while the Punjab government has also pledged to pay their second-year fees.
The Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan, graced the ceremony along with Board Secretary Abu Al-Hasan Naqvi and Controller of Examinations Riaz Qadeer Bhatti.
Teachers and parents were also present at the occasion. Commending the academic excellence of the students,the Commissioner Jahazeb Awan stated that the Punjab government is fully committed to supporting intelligent and hardworking students.
He added that initiatives like the Honahar Scholarship play a crucial role in motivating youth to pursue educational success.
He further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking concrete steps to uplift the education sector by providing facilities in educational institutions and awarding merit-based scholarships and incentives.
The position holder students and their parents expressed heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister, acknowledging that such financial support not only eases the burden on families but also encourages students to aim higher in their academic pursuits.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scholarship distribution ceremony held in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review various initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Lahore police committed to serving religious minorities through Meesaq Centres4 minutes ago
-
23rd Annual Sports Gala underway at Sargodha University4 minutes ago
-
WHO team reviews polio vaccination efforts4 minutes ago
-
Man injured as jeep strikes against tree4 minutes ago
-
Turkish delegation visits Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture14 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day14 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO, Jubilee Life Insurance signs service level agreement23 minutes ago
-
Maid arrested with stolen ornaments24 minutes ago
-
South Punjab expects good mango yield as fruiting appears promising33 minutes ago
-
ECP launches fifth phase of inclusive Women CNIC, voter registration campaign in KP33 minutes ago