Scholarship Forms For Children Of KP Federal Employees Issued

Scholarship forms for children of KP federal employees issued

The Staff Welfare Organization and Establishment Division of Pakistan has announced release of scholarship forms for the studying children of federal government employees including retired and late workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Staff Welfare Organization and Establishment Division of Pakistan has announced release of scholarship forms for the studying children of federal government employees including retired and late workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification to this effect said on Wednesday that the said forms can be obtained through fixed price from Community Center, Federal Government Employees Colony, Hassan Garhi, Shami Road.

However federal employees of far-flung areas can obtain the form by sending a stamped return envelope and price of the form.

It said only forms completed from all aspects would be acceptable for submission up till last date i.e October 10, 2019.

Applicants can contact for further details on phone numbers, 091-9212564 and 091-9212566.

