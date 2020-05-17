Scholarship of more then Rs 60 million given to 890 IUB students: VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has transferred Higher education Commission's Need Based Scholarship installment of Rs 60,594,000 to 890 scholars of the university.

The students of the university are being facilitated in every possible manner during prevailing COVID 19 situation. This was told by Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said that students would not be charged a late fee penalty for the semester fee and the academic semester had been prolonged so that students were not overburdened with study material.

He said that the university had evolved an online learning management system to facilitate the students and teachers. "We are moving towards computerization and digitalization of the university data and academic and research activities", he added.

In response to a question, he told that the learning material of 4000 courses was available in digital form for 25,000 students to download remotely.

As many as 200 scholarships for the university students were offered by Pakistan Baitul Maal besides 4000 scholarships under Prime Minister's Ehsaas program. The university had recruited 300 daily wage employees just before the pandemic hit the country and they had worked for 10-days only and yet the university is continuing with their contract and extended it by 3 more months so that they don't get jobless during the crunch situation.

He further told the university hostels were made available for quarantine facilities on the directions of Punjab government.

"University has contributed towards the community at larger scale during COVID 19", he said.

Giving details, he told that faculty of Pharmacy department prepared low cost and effective hand sanitizers which were distributed among doctors, paramedics and police personnel. He told that the Engineering faculty was working on preparing a low-cost ventilator for coronavirus patients.

He said that the university had a history of doing research for benefitting the people of the area.

"One big example is IUB-222 cotton seed which is cultivated in more than 50 per cent land of Punjab and has proven to be more productive than other seeds available in the market", he told. Responding to a question, the Vice-Chancellor said that the university had launched training programs for media persons and police personnel for their capacity building. He told, "the university has developed linkages with government departments and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of its plan for contributing to the people of Bahawalpur".

He said that the university had played a key role in organizing of Cholistan Desert Rally in February this year. He also told that university would release a video documentary on the life of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V on his death anniversary on May 24.

He said that 12,000 new students were rolled in the university during the last two in-takes and the university has sent plans of up to Rs 6 billion for new buildings for the university to Federal and Punjab governments to cater the increased needs.

He told that the university had made a contribution of Rs 7 million to coronavirus fund which was appreciated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar.