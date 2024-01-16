Open Menu

Scholarship Paid To 72 Applicants On Ombudsman’s Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Scholarship paid to 72 applicants on ombudsman’s orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Educational scholarships worth Rs.3.108 million were paid to 72 applicants on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that 70 applicants had filed their complaints, contending that their departments were unwilling to pay educational scholarships to their children despite repeated requests.

After hearing the complaints, Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders for immediate payment of scholarships worth Rs.3.108 million from Punjab Worker’s Welfare Fund to the children of 72 complainants, he added.

