Scholarship Programme For Nursing Students Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Scholarship programme for nursing students launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday launched the biggest scholarship programme to promote nursing profession in the country.

The four-year scholarship programme is aimed at strengthening the profession by developing nursing faculty and providing scholarships to deserving and talented students.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Shafqat Mehmood said the present government had introduced a biggest scholarship programme for nursing as this sector needed improvement.

"We are striving to augment number of nursing faculty as we need more nursing institutions," he added.

The minister said the country's youth wanted to join nursing profession and had been waiting for such programs.

"However, this government is not only offering scholarships to the students but also to the nursing staff for increasing the faculty in nursing institutions, operating across the country," he added.

The scholarships would also be offered for Ph.D in nursing, he added.

He said the government was taking multiple initiatives to empower the country's youth through skill development programmes so that they could earn dignified livelihood.

Some 170,000 youth would be provided traditional and modern skills under the Skill for All project, launched by the government under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme, he added.

Shafqat said the government was also awarding scholarships in arts and culture field through the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent.

According to the NEST, Initially, a total budget of Rs 310 million has been earmarked for 1000 scholarships that would be given in 2020.

In a press release, the NEST pointed out that the nursing sector required around 800,000 staff but there were only 80,000 people associated with the profession.

