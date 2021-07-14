Scholarship under Ehsaas program a revolutionary step: Tayyaba Zarif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor GC University, Hyderabad Dr. Tayyaba Zarif on Wednesday said thousands of students including those studying in undergraduate programs of this university are being benefited from Ehsaas programme.

Dr. Tayyaba Zarif expressed these views while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony under Ehsaas undergraduate program held here at the assembly hall of the university.

Zarif said government's decision to provide scholarships to the talented students from low income families to pursue higher education was a revolutionary step toward promoting higher education in the country.

It is very hard for the students from low income families of remote and rural areas to pursue higher education without scholarship, Prof.

Tayyaba said and hoped that the recipient of the scholarship would play vital role in the development and prosperity of their family and the country.

Vice Chancellor, on the occasion, distributed the scholarship cheques among the students and greeted them.

Former MPA and GC University alumnae Rehman Rajput, Afzal Gujjar, program's focal person, varsity's Registrar, Controller Examination, Director Orac, head of the departments, professors, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.