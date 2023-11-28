Scholarships approved for children of deceased public employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer directed to distribution of scholarships being approved for 'intelligent children' of the deceased public employees during a meeting arranged here Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Rizwan Qadir termed helping out families of the departed souls who served in public entities to be the earnest priority.

He directed to resolve financial matters of the serving employees as well 'quite on merit basis'.

He said that over Rs.

240 million grant was being approved for the education of hard-working students who secured more than 90% marks in the respective discipline of education.

The checks of scholarships would be granted in the Deputy Commissioner's office here, he said.

He asked parents and children to take benefit of the scholarship scheme announced by the Punjab government.

The DC also heard cases pertaining to medical and related welfare schemes of children of the deceased employees on the occasion.