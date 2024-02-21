Scholarships Awarded Among 61 GCWUS Students
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques of HEC Need Based Scholarship (NBS) of Rs. 2,463,733/- among 61 deserving students of BS programs.
According to GCWUS, NBS scholarship focal person Mr. Ijaz Ahmad, Convener Financial Aid Committee Dr.
Yasin Munir, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj and Sadia Jamil from the Financial Aid office were present at the distribution ceremony.
The Vice Chancellor truly appreciated the efforts of the Financial Aid Committee.She said that the students should positively utilize the opportunity and use their energies to get better results. "Women of our society should get education as it would help to build a strong nation",she added.
Recent Stories
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO imposes Rs 6.987mln fine on 247 power pilferers9 minutes ago
-
IT exports up by 39% in January: Minister9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five kite makers, sellers with a large number of kites10 minutes ago
-
Three gamblers held10 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala division commissioner chairs district anti-polio committee meeting10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles20 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather warning20 minutes ago
-
Three gamblers held20 minutes ago
-
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal26 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 55,807 power pilferers in 162 days30 minutes ago
-
KPCTA to start Takht Bhai Safari Train from March 330 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police carries out search operation in Jangle Khel areas, Afghan camp50 minutes ago