Scholarships awarded among 61 GCWUS students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques of HEC Need Based Scholarship (NBS) of Rs. 2,463,733/- among 61 deserving students of BS programs.

According to GCWUS, NBS scholarship focal person Mr. Ijaz Ahmad, Convener Financial Aid Committee Dr.

Yasin Munir, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj and Sadia Jamil from the Financial Aid office were present at the distribution ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor truly appreciated the efforts of the Financial Aid Committee.She said that the students should positively utilize the opportunity and use their energies to get better results. "Women of our society should get education as it would help to build a strong nation",she added.