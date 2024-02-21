Open Menu

Scholarships Awarded Among 61 GCWUS Students

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Scholarships awarded among 61 GCWUS students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques of HEC Need Based Scholarship (NBS) of Rs. 2,463,733/- among 61 deserving students of BS programs.

According to GCWUS, NBS scholarship focal person Mr. Ijaz Ahmad, Convener Financial Aid Committee Dr.

Yasin Munir, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj and Sadia Jamil from the Financial Aid office were present at the distribution ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor truly appreciated the efforts of the Financial Aid Committee.She said that the students should positively utilize the opportunity and use their energies to get better results. "Women of our society should get education as it would help to build a strong nation",she added.

Related Topics

Education Women HEC Government College Women University Sialkot From

Recent Stories

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

26 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

1 hour ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

15 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan