Scholarships Awarded To Martyrs Of Tank Police Children
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Abdul Salam Khalid on Thursday awarded educational scholarships to children of the police martyrs.
According to a police spokesman, the scholarship cheques were handed over at his office where he met with the martyrs' children and heirs.
On this occasion, he addressed the families and children of Shaheed ASI Amir Azam Shah, Shaheed Constable Muhammad Tariq, Shaheed Constable Mohsin Ali, Shaheed Constable Abdul RashId, Shaheed Constable Samiullah, and Shaheed Constable Suleman.
He expressed his desire to pursue higher education, excel in competitive exams, and achieve prominent positions.
Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, the DPO said they offered supreme sacrifices and said every support would be available for their families. He assured them that they could approach him anytime for any issues they might face.
The families of the martyrs expressed their gratitude to the DPO Tank, appreciating his dedication and service. Prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the police martyrs in Jannah and for the peace and prosperity of the country.
