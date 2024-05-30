Open Menu

Scholarships Awarded To Martyrs Of Tank Police Children

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Scholarships awarded to martyrs of Tank police children

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Abdul Salam Khalid on Thursday awarded educational scholarships to children of the police martyrs.

According to a police spokesman, the scholarship cheques were handed over at his office where he met with the martyrs' children and heirs.

On this occasion, he addressed the families and children of Shaheed ASI Amir Azam Shah, Shaheed Constable Muhammad Tariq, Shaheed Constable Mohsin Ali, Shaheed Constable Abdul RashId, Shaheed Constable Samiullah, and Shaheed Constable Suleman.

He expressed his desire to pursue higher education, excel in competitive exams, and achieve prominent positions.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, the DPO said they offered supreme sacrifices and said every support would be available for their families. He assured them that they could approach him anytime for any issues they might face.

The families of the martyrs expressed their gratitude to the DPO Tank, appreciating his dedication and service. Prayers were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the police martyrs in Jannah and for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Tank

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

1 hour ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

1 hour ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan