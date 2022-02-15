Scholarships, certificates. shields given to members of Performing Arts Society IUB

A ceremony was organized to distribute scholarships among the deserving students and certificates and shields among the performers under the auspices of the Performing Arts Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organized to distribute scholarships among the deserving students and certificates and shields among the performers under the auspices of the Performing Arts Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The chief guest of the function was Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The funds of Rs six million collected from ticket sales of Performing Arts Festival 2021 which were distributed equally among 30 deserving students.

Appreciation shields and certificates were distributed among the performers, organizers, marketing team, advisors, and co-sponsors of the performing arts festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob congratulated the students who received scholarships, certificates, and shields and said that the organization of charity show for deserving students by the Performing Arts Society is highly commendable.

The Performing Arts Festival and other activities are playing an important role in creating a positive and constructive atmosphere in the university.

"While these activities are meant to showcase and nurture the talents of the students, they are also an important means of building confidence in the students", Vice-Chancellor said. He said that the Performing Arts Society has become the hallmark of Islamia University Bahawalpur and is playing a very effective role in the promotion of art and culture. On the occasion, Advisor Performing Arts Society Ayesha Ilyas thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his patronage and said that without his patronage, these achievements would not have been possible.