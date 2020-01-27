Scholarships come galore to Sindh University students

Around 40 need-cum-merit based scholarships each worth Rs 150,000 have come exclusively to art students of University of Sindh, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 40 need-cum-merit based scholarships each worth Rs 150,000 have come exclusively to art students of University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The University of Sindh is among 15 out of around 200 higher education institutions to have won this rare award, the university spokesman informed on Monday.

This package comes from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) programme, he added.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held at Institute of Art and Design to inform, educate and encourage students to apply and compete for the award.

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, while addressing the seminar as a chief guest, said the university was the cynosure for poor people that offered higher education at a comparatively far humbler cost.

Around 14 diverse student financial aid programmes which are running parallel at the university, Dr. Burfat informed and added that after assumption of office as vice chancellor, the university has been able to disburse stipends and scholarships to around 7000 needy meritorious students.

This year 3000 out of 6000 newly-admitted students will be receiving financial assistance; which is hefty 50 percent", he informed.

Dr. Burfat said he had made a solemn pledge asserting not even a single talented student should come to discontinue education merely because he or she could not financially afford it.

The Director Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO) Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed that her office staff worked diligently to ease financial burden on university students.

She paid tributes to Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat for his all time encouragement and support.

The Director Institute of Arts and Design Prof. Saeed Mangi said art education was exorbitantly expensive on account of material used making it difficult for poor yet passionate students to pursue career in art; however, the given grants would significantly reduce expense stress of such students.