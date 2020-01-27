UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scholarships Come Galore To Sindh University Students

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:46 PM

Scholarships come galore to Sindh University students

Around 40 need-cum-merit based scholarships each worth Rs 150,000 have come exclusively to art students of University of Sindh, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 40 need-cum-merit based scholarships each worth Rs 150,000 have come exclusively to art students of University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The University of Sindh is among 15 out of around 200 higher education institutions to have won this rare award, the university spokesman informed on Monday.

This package comes from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) programme, he added.

In this connection, an awareness seminar was held at Institute of Art and Design to inform, educate and encourage students to apply and compete for the award.

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, while addressing the seminar as a chief guest, said the university was the cynosure for poor people that offered higher education at a comparatively far humbler cost.

Around 14 diverse student financial aid programmes which are running parallel at the university, Dr. Burfat informed and added that after assumption of office as vice chancellor, the university has been able to disburse stipends and scholarships to around 7000 needy meritorious students.

This year 3000 out of 6000 newly-admitted students will be receiving financial assistance; which is hefty 50 percent", he informed.

Dr. Burfat said he had made a solemn pledge asserting not even a single talented student should come to discontinue education merely because he or she could not financially afford it.

The Director Student Financial Aid Office (SFAO) Dr. Fiza Qureshi informed that her office staff worked diligently to ease financial burden on university students.

She paid tributes to Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat for his all time encouragement and support.

The Director Institute of Arts and Design Prof. Saeed Mangi said art education was exorbitantly expensive on account of material used making it difficult for poor yet passionate students to pursue career in art; however, the given grants would significantly reduce expense stress of such students.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Education Student Jamshoro All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

3 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.