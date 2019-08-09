UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scholarships Given Away To 82 Talented Student At GCWU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

Scholarships given away to 82 talented student at GCWU

Higher Education Commission's (HEC) need-based scholarships amounting to Rs 6.2 million were distributed among 82 talented students of Government College Women University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Higher Education Commission's (HEC) need-based scholarships amounting to Rs 6.2 million were distributed among 82 talented students of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq distributed scholarships among students and urged them to focus on their education.

Coordinator Science and Technology Mrs Ghazala Suhail, Coordinator Social Sciences Mrs Farzana Hashmi, Coordinator Islamic and Oriental Learning Mrs Shabana Fakhar and Student Financial Add Officer Asma Zaheer were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Student Women HEC Government Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

2 minutes ago

20 prisoners released on eve of Eid

1 minute ago

Housing schemes to ensure cleanliness on Eid

1 minute ago

Police arrest Rana Sanaullah's son-in-law

1 minute ago

Beijing's public expenses down 35 pct in 2018

1 minute ago

City gates illuminated in green, white for Indepen ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.