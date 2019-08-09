Scholarships given away to 82 talented student at GCWU

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Higher Education Commission's (HEC) need-based scholarships amounting to Rs 6.2 million were distributed among 82 talented students of Government College Women University Faisalabad.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq distributed scholarships among students and urged them to focus on their education.

Coordinator Science and Technology Mrs Ghazala Suhail, Coordinator Social Sciences Mrs Farzana Hashmi, Coordinator Islamic and Oriental Learning Mrs Shabana Fakhar and Student Financial Add Officer Asma Zaheer were also present.