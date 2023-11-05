FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Educational scholarships worth Rs.662,000 were paid to 14 students on the orders of the Punjab ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that 14 students had submitted their grievances before the Punjab ombudsman, contending that payment of their educational scholarships under the “Behbood Fund” was stopped for them without any reason.

After hearing the complaints, Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman directed the administrative officer of the Behbood Fund board to immediately resolve the issue.

Therefore, the grievances of the 14 students were redressed by paying their educational scholarships worth Rs.662,000, the spokesman added.