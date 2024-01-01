Scholarships worth 3.7 mln awarded to IUB Bahawalnagar campus students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Scholarships worth 7.3 million rupees were distributed among deserving students in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Campus.

Director Campus Dr. Rafaqat Ali, Deputy Director of Student Affairs Aurangzeb Watto, Dr. Misbah Akhtar, Representative of Directorate of Financial Institutions Umeer Mukhtar, in-charges of various departments and committee members interviewed about 1300 students for five days and awarded scholarships to deserving candidates.

Speaking in this regard, the Director of the Bahawalnagar Campus said he is grateful to the Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Naveed Akhtar for providing scholarships to many deserving students. The provision of these scholarships will prove to improve the educational activities. Director Campus Bahawalnagar also emphasized the need to provide more scholarships to the sub-campuses and said that the students of Bahalwalnagar campus are not less than any other in talent and ability and they should be encouraged by providing more scholarships.