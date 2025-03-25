Open Menu

Scholarships Worth Rs 10m Awarded To Dera Board’s Position Holders

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar islam Khattak on Tuesday said that the provincial government was taking significant steps to promote education among the youth for ensuring the country’s bright future.

He was addressing a ceremony organised at the Mufti Mehmood school and College for the award of scholarships cheques worth Rs10 million to the top 20 position holders of the Dera board examinations 2023 under the 'Stori Da Pakhtunkhwa' program.

Appreciating the scholarship program, the Commissioner said it provided financial assistance to talented students to help them continue their education.

He also lauded parents and teachers’ role in promotion of education, saying they played a vital role in shaping the character of students.

Among others the event was attended by Board of intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Chairman Prof. Dr. Ihsanullah, Controller Dr. Qaiser Anwar, District Education Officer (Male) Dr. Musarrat Hussain Baloch, and other notable officials and students.

Commissioner Zafar Islam Khattak said that students receiving the "Stori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scholarship" were undoubtedly intelligent, and the purpose of education was not only to get a job but to serve humanity.

He expressed his determination to take strict action against cheating, ensuring that the divisional administration will employ all available resources to prevent malpractice during exams.

He highlighted that the BISE Dera's efforts would significantly improve the educational standards.

District Education Officer Dr. Musarrat Hussain Baloch said the government educational institutions were not only providing excellent education but also offering numerous facilities for students.

He appealed to parents to enroll their children in government schools to take advantage of the government's vast resources.

This scholarship program is one of the key advancements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the field of education, recognizing students' hard work and dedication, and further strengthening their educational development, he added.

