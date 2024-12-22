Open Menu

School Administration Authorised To Utilise Expenditures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The School Management Council has been given the authority by the Punjab Government to spend from Rs.4 to 25 lakhs for schools' works.

Schools Department sources told APP that the school administration is no longer dependent on the C&W Department for general work expenditures. Sources said the C&W Department used to build two bathrooms for Rs11.

5 million, while the School Department will build it for Rs4 lakhs. In this connection, the CEO education of the Schools Department has been instructed to focus on the schools of 5 UCs of the district.

The initiative will also help bring back out-of-school children in the 5 union councils. The Secretary School Education, in a statement, said that if even 50 percent of the children return with the decision, it will be a considerable improvement.

