School Admission Campaign Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 07:09 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) As per the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan, and District Education Officer Inayatullah Khan on Tuesday inaugurated school admission campaign here on Tuesday.
The campaign aimed to enroll 24,000 new students in government schools, with a particular focus on supporting underprivileged and orphaned children.
Speaking at the launch event, Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the province.
He announced plans to appoint new teachers in all government schools to address staffing shortages and enhance learning outcomes.
He also highlighted the vital role of teachers and parents in not only ensuring quality education but also in providing moral guidance to children.
The campaign is part of broader efforts to strengthen the education sector and increase access to schooling for all children in the region.
