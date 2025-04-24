School Alumni Recognition Ceremony Held In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The district administration organised a grand recognition ceremony to honor the alumni of government schools.
The event was held at a local hotel in Lodhran and drew participation from prominent political, administrative, and social figures.
Minister of State for Energy and Public Affairs Unit Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Kareem Khan, graced the event as chief guests. Other distinguished attendees included Member of Provincial Assembly Ms. Shazia Hayat Tareen, Member of National Assembly Mr. Siddique Khan Baloch, former MPA Malik Shah Muhammad Joiya, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioners Syed Waseem Hassan and Muhammad Asad Ali, and Assistant Commissioners Iram Shehzadi, Ashraf Saleh, and Ghulam Mustafa Jutt.
Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan, addressing the ceremony, emphasized the pivotal role alumni could play in uplifting the standards of public education. He praised former students who generously donated to their schools, calling it a testament to their love and loyalty to their educational roots. He highlighted that development projects worth over Rs 170 million in Lodhran and over Rs 1.3 billion across the Multan division were completed through alumni contributions.
The Commissioner lauded Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir and the district administration for reconnecting alumni with their former schools, saying that the Mother Institution Connection Award initiative was a commendable effort to honor philanthropic spirits.
The event also featured a tribute to the ongoing “Mother Institution Connection Campaign,” receiving appreciation from civil society members and social activists. More than 30 school alumni participated in the event, which aimed to celebrate their achievements and encourage continued support for educational development.
In recognition of their contributions, the Minister of State, the MNA, the Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner distributed appreciation certificates and shields to the alumni, philanthropists, and officers demonstrating outstanding performance.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan announced the launch of a division-wide helmet and driving license campaign to ensure youth safety. He also urged students to plant a tree in their school under their name and instructed universities to ensure the care and maintenance of these trees as part of their educational journey.
