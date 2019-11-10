UrduPoint.com
School Bags (Limitation Weight) Bill 2019 Ready To Be Tabled In KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary ( E&SE) Department has drafted the bill "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Bags (Limitation Weight) Bill 2019" with an aim to relieve school-going students from carrying heavy schoolbags.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Ziaullah Bangash said the legislation would be tabled in the provincial assembly after the cabinet's approval.

He said it was a common sight to see little school children with heavy schoolbags larger than their own bodies in our country.

"Now the long-standing problem of burdening little children with heavy bags would be resolved to the relief of children in the province," he said.

He said frequent complaints were received from parents in this regard, thus necessitating me to undertake proper measures.

Ziaullah Bangash had directed the KP E&SE Department to set a weight limit policy considering the age, class and weight of students.

He added that E&SE Deptt had categorized weight limit for various school classes.

The weight of the school bag has been fixed keeping in consideration the international standards, and after consultation with medical experts.

The weight of the school bags shouldn't exceed 15% of the schoolchild's body weight.

Under the proposed legislation, educational institutions must provide lockers/ drawers to their schoolchildren, so study materials can be safely stored in school instead of adding up as extra weight on their shoulders.

