School Building Made Functional, 216 Students Shifted: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A state-of-the-art school building constructed by the Kalash group with an estimated cost of Rs 25 million has been made functional and 216 students of non-formal basic education center were shifted in it.

This was stated by Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz while inaugurating the nonfunctional school building in Chak No 8-JB Shahbaz Nagar here on Tuesday.

He said that the building was granted status of Government Kalash Girls' Elementary School and students up to middle level were shifted in it from the old building.

He said that new building had 10 rooms and it would be soon elevated up to the level of high school.

He also planted a sapling in the lawn of new building while Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Chairman Kalash Group Muhammad Shafiq, Director Farrukh Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer Education Iftikhar Khan, InchargeDistrict Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq, District Officer Literacy Naveed-ul-Haqand others were also present.

