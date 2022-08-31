School buildings in flood affected areas to be reconstructed, says Murad Raas

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial education Minister Dr. Murad Raas said on Wednesday that school buildings in flood affected areas will be reconstructed.

He expressed these views during his two days visit to Rajanpur and said that short and long term projects will be initiated.

Dr. Murad Raas further said that he reached the flood hit areas under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

He said that all possible measures would be taken for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

He informed that an automatic system of online transfer, leave, pension and ACR has been started in Punjab and now no one will have to pay bribe for work.

The process will automatically go to another officer over not writing ACR and a report will be taken against concerned official, he added.

He also visited Indus Sugar Mill Rajanpur.

MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Commissioner DG Khan Liaquat Ali Chatta, DC Arif Rahim, DPO Ahmed Mohyuddin and other officials were present.

MNA Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak said that the flood victims were passing through difficult time.

The survey process will be conducted in a transparent way to remedy the flood victims losses.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the survey process will be accelerated as soon as the water recedes in the flooded areas.