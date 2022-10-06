UrduPoint.com

School Ceremony Pays Respects To Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organised by the Unique Group of Institutions with Group Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram in the chair, in connection with the World Teacher's Day celebrations, here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, motivational speaker and teacher Qasim Ali Shah was special guest, while Seerat Scholar Dr Tariq Sharif Zada was the guest of honour at the ceremony.

All speakers paid respects to teachers in their speeches, saying teachers play crucial role in establishment of a civilised society. Qasim Shah regretted that new generation was going away from teachers, though no nation could ever develop without grooming of new generation by teachers.

Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said real success in life could only be achieved with the guidance of teachers.

Dr Tariq Sharif Zada appreciated the Unique Group of Institutions for continuing co-curricular and extracurricular activities of students, alongside the academic programmes.

A documentary was also shown to the ceremony participants about respect and dignity of teacher in a society.

Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Senior Principal Prof Fareeha Arshad, Manager Promotions, sports and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

