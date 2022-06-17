UrduPoint.com

School Children Died After Falling In River Chitral

Published June 17, 2022

School Children died after falling in River Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) ::A nine-year-old boy and his sister died after falling in River Chitral while on way to school in Sheshi Koh valley here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at tourists' resort of Sheshi Koh in tehsil Drosh where the children of Sher Alam were going to school and fell into River Chitral in Lavi area while crossing a pedestrian bridge.

Both the children were identified as nine-year-old, Salman and 12-year-old Shazia Bibi. Their bodies were retrieved from the waters near the Lavi Power House by the rescue workers and locals. Both the children were later buried at a local graveyard amid moving scenes.

Former Nazim of the area, Sher Muhammad said many incidents of people falling in River Chitral from dilapidated wooden bridges have occurred in the past. During fast winds or rain, he said these bridges became more dangerous for pedestrians especially the children.

He lamented the death of two children due to the negligence of the concerned quarters and demanded safe concrete bridges to save the lives of people in future. He also demanded a compensation package for the poor Sher Alam who lost his two beautiful children to Chitral River.

