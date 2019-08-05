School Children Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:59 PM
Special ceremonies were held at all public sector schools in the city to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against increased Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir
Students delivered speeches on the issue in addition to carrying of banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.
Despite summer vacation, all government schools were opened on Monday for the purpose.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Shamsher Khan briefed Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak about the events, specially organised for the people of Indian-held Kashmir.