School children express solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Special ceremonies were held at all public sector schools in the city to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people against increased Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Students delivered speeches on the issue in addition to carrying of banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Despite summer vacation, all government schools were opened on Monday for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Shamsher Khan briefed Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak about the events, specially organised for the people of Indian-held Kashmir.