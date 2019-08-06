School children express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Dar-e-Arqm school's students took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people,here at Allama Iqbal Main Boulevard on Tuesday.

The participants including children and teachers were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with anti-India slogans and in favor of Kashmiri people.

The speakers addressing the participants, strongly condemned increased Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir besides revoking of special status of the state of Kashmir by the Modi government.

They also urged the government to take up the matter on every international forum to expose the cruel face of Indian government and violation of human rights.

The demonstrators also vowed full support by the Pakistani nation to the Kashmiri brethren.