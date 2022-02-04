UrduPoint.com

School Children Highlight Plight Of Kashmiris In Tableaus, Speeches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

School children highlight plight of Kashmiris in tableaus, speeches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The school children sang national songs, performed in tableaus and used their oratory prowess to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris facing the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at a ceremony here Friday.

Held at Police Public School (PPS) with CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar in the chair, the speakers availed the Kashmir solidarity day ceremony as the occasion to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and urged the international community to intervene to stop the brutal practices of human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The CPO said that Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self determination could not be defeated by use of force and violence.

He said, Pakistani people were standing by their Kashmiri brethren in support of their just demand for rights.

He said that United Nations must play its role to get Kashmiris their right to self determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police United Nations Jammu

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>