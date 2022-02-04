School children highlight plight of Kashmiris in tableaus, speeches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The school children sang national songs, performed in tableaus and used their oratory prowess to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris facing the brutalities of Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at a ceremony here Friday.

Held at Police Public School (PPS) with CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar in the chair, the speakers availed the Kashmir solidarity day ceremony as the occasion to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and urged the international community to intervene to stop the brutal practices of human rights violations in the IIOJK.

The CPO said that Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self determination could not be defeated by use of force and violence.

He said, Pakistani people were standing by their Kashmiri brethren in support of their just demand for rights.

He said that United Nations must play its role to get Kashmiris their right to self determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.