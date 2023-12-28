Open Menu

School Children To Get Robotic Modules' Training

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) South Punjab School education department has joined hands with Unicef and ROBOTMEA to launch a project to educate and train sixth, seventh and eighth-class students on Robotics modules under STEAM education system to polish their analytical skills and provoke their ingrained creativity.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics and when combined with Robotmea, an initiative of Time Dimension, middle East, and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), it can turn out to be the first step to enable students of government schools have a taste of modern education and training system that can build them into men and women accustomed to analytical thought process, something missing in our existing school education system.

Once operational, initially in eight schools from less developed districts, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the students would be able for training and education on basic mathematical elements linked to Robotics tools, engineering, and arts.

A modern Robotics laboratory would be set up in DG Khan where 6th, 7th, and 8th grader boys and girls would launch, complete and execute their projects with the help of laptop computers, different devices and Robotic kicks, says an official release issued here Thursday.

The initiative would be launched next month in four school in Rajanpur and as many in DG Khan and teachers will first be selected and trained before they can join the project.

Unicef and Robotmea officials visited the education secretariat here Thursday and met with the secretary of school education in south Punjab Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar for discussions to thrash out modalities.

Khokhar said on the occasion that no one can deny the importance of STEAM education system and declared it a mandatory step to introduce students to a world that is different from merely memorizing syllabus books and provoke them to do wonders.

