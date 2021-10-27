School children took rally to support Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Students of the Y2K School Sukkur on Wednesday took out the rally in the solidarity of Kashmiris to observed a black day and condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, calling for immediate settlement of the longstanding dispute.

The protesters, including teachers, students and other staff also staged a sit-in outside the school. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmir's liberation and condemning the Indian atrocities against the Kashmiris.

The protesters urged the international community to persuade India to withdraw troops from the held Kashmir and repeal all black laws enforced there.

They said Kashmiris were waging a struggle to achieve their right and half a million Kashmiris had laid down their lives for the noble cause.

Addressing the protest rally, Principal , Ms Farmina Khaskheli, strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces used pellet guns on the innocent Kashmiri people. She expressed that educationists and students solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and had always extended moral support to Kashmiri people.