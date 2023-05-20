Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children of the same family going to school in a traffic accident in Kot Addu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children of the same family going to school in a traffic accident in Kot Addu.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the heirs of the deceased children in the sorrowful incident. Mohsin Naqvi directed that further action should be taken after bringing the driver to book.

The caretaker CM also sought a report on the tragic incident.