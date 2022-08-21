'School cleanliness day' observed in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Like rest of the province the 'School Cleanliness Day' was observed across the district on Sunday to improve the appearance of schools and provide clean environment to children after summer vacations.

The day was observed on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education Shahram Khan Tarakai.

All the Schools principals, teachers and administrative officers participated in the cleanliness campaign under which they collected garbage and cleaned more than 1,000 male and over 450 female primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the district.

The District Education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch led the cleanliness campaign by visiting Government High school No. 3 in Paharpur Tehsil, Government Middle School Shah Dau and Government Primary School Wanda Norak.

While Deputy DEO (Male) Dr Asim Saeed visited GMS Roshan, GMS Kotla Qaim Shah, GMS Jhoke Ubhaya and GPS Mallana where he participated in cleanliness campaign along with the principals and teachers of respective schools.