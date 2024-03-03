Open Menu

School Closed Due To Rough Weather In Lower Chitral

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

School closed due to rough weather in Lower Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) District Administration Lower Chitral, keeping in view the safety of students and teachers under the prevailing weather conditions and heavy snowfall extended closure of public and private schools till March 9, 2024.

The decision was made after consultation with education Department, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Weather Education Chitral March Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

19 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

19 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

19 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

19 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan