School Closed Due To Rough Weather In Lower Chitral
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) District Administration Lower Chitral, keeping in view the safety of students and teachers under the prevailing weather conditions and heavy snowfall extended closure of public and private schools till March 9, 2024.
The decision was made after consultation with education Department, said a notification issued here on Sunday.
