School Closed For 10-days After A Teacher Tested Coronavirus Positive
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :District education Department closed Government Higher Secondary Schools Rohealianwali for 10 days, after a teacher was tested coronavirus positive.
According to official sources, Teacher Allah Bachaya was tested covid positive.Chief Executive Officer Education Muzaffargarh directed concerned officials to close the school, as per recommendations of the experts.