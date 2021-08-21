UrduPoint.com

School Closed In Mardan Due To Positive Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 06:58 PM

School closed in Mardan due to positive corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :District Administration Mardan on the recommendations of District Health Officer Saturday closed Government Girls middle School Eid Gah Mardan for 10 days due to appearing positive corona cases in the school.

Tehsil Municipal Administration Mardan was directed to ensure disinfection of the area from time to time. District Police Officer was also urged to depute security personnel and to ensure that no entry and exit movements of persons are carried out from the school.

The Deputy District Health Officer Mardan was also directed to monitor the health of families of the students, teachers and other staff.

