School council elections held in South Punjab

Elections were held for formation of School Councils comprising of its president, vice president and general secretary in public sector schools across South Punjab here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Elections were held for formation of School Councils comprising of its president, vice president and general secretary in public sector schools across South Punjab here on Wednesday.

The Election Commission consisted of two senior teachers from each school supervised the election.

The main object of the councils will be development and nurturing of leadership skills, reviving of co-curricular activities, training for meeting responsibilities and introducing democracy and democratic norms among students of public schools.

Secretary Education South Punjab, Ehtesham Anwar, visited Govt. Samra Public School to review the process of polling along with other officials of education department.

Speaking on the occasion he stated that it was a healthy activity among students to make them useful citizens in days to come.

He stated that inferiority complex would convert into sense of responsibility by the election.

He suggested that private schools should also follow this pattern adding that department would ensure holding of elections for school councils in these institute too.

it merits mentioning here that only those students who clinched three top positions in annual exams from Higher/ High Secondary School (HSS) and Elementary schools were permitted to contest the elections.