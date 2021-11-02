School council elections in South Punjab to be organized on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 7,140 candidates will be elected for presidents, vice presidents and general secretaries' slots among girls' and 7,128 for the positions among boys' students in School Councils' elections in South Punjab

An official source of South Punjab education Secretariat told APP on Tuesday the election scheduled to be held on November 3 (Wednesday) under supervision of senior teacher designated as election commissioner, will be contested by only those students who clinched three top positions in annual exams from Higher/ High Secondary School (HSS) and Elementary schools, he informed.

"In School Councils class Representatives (CRs) will also be elected from each class aiming at making them role models for other students for exhibiting best discipline, performance, conduct and character," the source stated.

A total of 13.

059 girls and 15242 boys CRs will be made in South Punjab schools, he said and added that these students would be elected from class six onwards.

"The main objective of the councils will be development and nurturing of leadership skills, reviving of co-curricular activities, training for meeting responsibilities and introducing democracy and democratic norms among students of public schools," he stated.

The elections will be organized among 380 schools of girls and 2376 for boys in the region in first phase while the president elect under the supervision of the election commissioner will assign responsibilities to other office bearers of the council.

Another senior school teacher will be designated for election tribunal, the source said and added that both election commissioner and tribunal would constitute Election Commission for the entire process.