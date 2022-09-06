School Councils take oath in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :School Councils comprising president, vice president and general secretary from public sector schools across South Punjab took oath in their offices here on Tuesday.

Secretary School education Department South Punjab, Ehtisham Anwar took oath from the newly elected school councils of 11 districts through video link at Govt Comprehendive Higher Secondary School for Boys.

The councils are aimed at development and nurturing of leadership skills, reviving of co-curricular activities, training for meeting responsibilities and introducing democracy and democratic norms among students of public sector schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehtisham Anwar stated that students were future of Pakistan adding that they should utilize their potentials positively.

He announced to hold a mega sports event in next month in the region for the students and urged them to participate in co-curricular activities.

The secretary hoped that the councils would help resolving the issues faced by their fellow students while they were trying to form a better society through these councils.

Additional Secretary School Education Department South Punjab, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi and other officials were present in the ceremony.