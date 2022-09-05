School Councils to take oath in South Punjab tomorrow

School Councils comprising president, vice president and general secretary from public sector schools across South Punjab will take oath on September 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :School Councils comprising president, vice president and general secretary from public sector schools across South Punjab will take oath on September 6.

Secretary School education Department South Punjab, Ehtisham Anwar will take oath from the newly elected school councils of 11 districts through video link.

As many as 13,614 presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and class representatives were elected from 2085 high and 2453 higher secondary schools across the region in second annual elections held on Aug 18.

Over 1.1 million students polled their votes to elect their favourite candidates in the elections.

The main object of the councils will be development and nurturing of leadership skills, reviving of co-curricular activities, training for meeting responsibilities and introducing democracy and democratic norms among students of public sector schools.

The presidents will wear green, VPs blue and general secretaries red coloured sashes on their chests wherein their designation would be written.