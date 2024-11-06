School Counselors Being Made Active: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday reviewed activities and development
work of health and school councils.
He said that the schools council of the district had completed several projects
for providing missing facilities, including the construction of additional rooms with the support
of philanthropists.
He said that the school counselor had ensured the provision of eight additional classrooms, three
deep water bores, two filtration plants, two water coolers, one school with four walls besides
providing furniture, fans and lights.
Later on, DC Zulqarnain, in a meeting, directed price control magistrates to inspect marriage halls
regularly and strictly follow the one dish and working hours.
The deputy commissioner reviewed the 'Key Performance Indicators' and directed the officers
to improve quality of departmental services by following the guidelines given by
the Punjab government.
