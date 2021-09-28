UrduPoint.com

School Cricket Championship Concludes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

School cricket championship concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The School Cricket Championship, organised by the sports Department and the district administration Sargodha, concluded here on Tuesday in which Dar-e-Arqam School teach secured the first position and Sanai private school system got the second position.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir. She told the ceremony the school cricket championship was held according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote cricket at school level.

The school cricket championship started on Sept 13, in which 10 teams from the government and private schools participated.

The deputy commissioner distributed prizes among the winning teams and the best players.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Umar Draz Gondal, District Sports Officer Ijaz Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer education Riaz Qadeer and others were also present.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Education Sargodha Shah Rukh Khan From Government Best

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

16 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

45 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

51 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.