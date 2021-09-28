School cricket championship concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The School Cricket Championship, organised by the sports Department and the district administration Sargodha, concluded here on Tuesday in which Dar-e-Arqam School teach secured the first position and Sanai private school system got the second position.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir. She told the ceremony the school cricket championship was held according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote cricket at school level.

The school cricket championship started on Sept 13, in which 10 teams from the government and private schools participated.

The deputy commissioner distributed prizes among the winning teams and the best players.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Umar Draz Gondal, District Sports Officer Ijaz Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer education Riaz Qadeer and others were also present.