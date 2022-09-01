School donates ration for 400 flood victim families

Govt Sardar Korey Khan School administration on Thursday handed over ration for 400 flood stricken families to Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar

Principal, Tahir Bashir, delivered the ration during DC visit to school.

DC Qamar appreciated teachers and students efforts for arranging ration and clothes for flood victims.

He said that it was good omen that Muzaffargarh district did not face flood.