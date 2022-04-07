School edu dept gives look after charge of DPIs to officers

Secretary School Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar gave look after charge to two officers for Director Public Instruction (EE) and DPI (SE) here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary school education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar gave look after charge to two officers for Director Public Instruction (EE) and DPI (SE) here on Thursday.

Divisional Director (EE) Pervaiz Iqbal and Additional Director (Admin), Shaukat Sherwani have been tasked with look after charge of the post by the department.

Secretary School Education issued two separate notifications in this effect.

It is worth mentioning here that the posts fell vacant after retirement of DPI Secondary Aziz Ahmad Joya and DPI Elementary Tahira Shafiq a few days ago.