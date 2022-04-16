UrduPoint.com

School Edu Deptt Bars Teachers To Use Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 11:10 PM

School Education Department banned schoolteachers to use social media, said an official letter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :school education Department banned schoolteachers to use social media, said an official letter.

Director Public Instruction (EE) has written a letter to ECOs of District Education Authority (DEA) and divisional directorate in this connection.

Strict compliance has been ordered under administrative control of the department.

More Stories From Pakistan

