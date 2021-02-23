School edu deptt to launch STI for coping shortage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :School education Department is launching School Teachers Interns on pattern of Higher Education Deptt to cope with shortage of teachers across the province.

An official source informed APP on Tuesday that it would be launched in six phases.

He stated that broad goal is to have STI having best teaching field introduction.

All those candidates who are living the the same village, defunct UC will be preferred, the source said adding that for Primary level aspirants with second division matriculation, for elementary level with intermediate second division and for secondary and higher secondary levels graduates with same division will be eligible.

The age limit for the candidates will be between 20 to 50 years, the source informed and added that it would be determined from secondary school certificate, he concluded.